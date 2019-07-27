Comparing of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (CLGN) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 5 2.76 N/A 0.00 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 90 6.55 N/A 3.71 24.22

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.69% and 88.4%. Insiders owned roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -0.97% -11.92% -14% -7.78% -42.05% 21.43% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95%

For the past year CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has weaker performance than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.