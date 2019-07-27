Comparing of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (CLGN) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|5
|2.76
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|90
|6.55
|N/A
|3.71
|24.22
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|19%
|18%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.69% and 88.4%. Insiders owned roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|-0.97%
|-11.92%
|-14%
|-7.78%
|-42.05%
|21.43%
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-1.06%
|-1.73%
|-6.28%
|18.3%
|-12.02%
|26.95%
For the past year CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has weaker performance than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
