Comparing of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (CLGN) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Since CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 5 3.28 N/A 0.00 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 17.65 N/A -1.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.75 consensus price target and a 280.89% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.69% and 93.5% respectively. Insiders held 19.13% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -0.97% -11.92% -14% -7.78% -42.05% 21.43% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86%

For the past year CollPlant Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend while BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.