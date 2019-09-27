Comparing of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|4
|0.00
|3.08M
|-0.80
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|3
|0.00
|15.52M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|77,848,549.19%
|0%
|0%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|454,345,853.22%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 23.69% and 0% respectively. 19.13% are CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has stronger performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
