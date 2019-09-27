Comparing of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 4 0.00 3.08M -0.80 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 3 0.00 15.52M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 77,848,549.19% 0% 0% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 454,345,853.22% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 23.69% and 0% respectively. 19.13% are CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has stronger performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.