Comparing of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Both CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.59 N/A -0.80 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 22.43 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.69% and 82.8%. 19.13% are CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance while Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 32.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.