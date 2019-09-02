Comparing of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.97 N/A -0.80 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares and 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. had bearish trend while Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. on 3 of the 5 factors.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.