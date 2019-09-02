Comparing of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|5
|2.97
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Cortexyme Inc.
|32
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Cortexyme Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares and 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. had bearish trend while Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Cortexyme Inc. beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. on 3 of the 5 factors.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.