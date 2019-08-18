Comparing of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO)

We will be contrasting the differences between CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.63 N/A -0.80 0.00 Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Achaogen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Achaogen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Achaogen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Achaogen Inc. has a consensus price target of $2, with potential upside of 1,718.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Achaogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.69% and 46.66% respectively. Insiders owned 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Achaogen Inc. has 7.69% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Achaogen Inc.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.