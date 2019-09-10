Comparing of Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) and CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Since Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) and CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) are part of the Property Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group Inc. 68 0.90 N/A 2.37 30.60 CBRE Group Inc. 51 0.81 N/A 3.18 16.67

Table 1 demonstrates Colliers International Group Inc. and CBRE Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CBRE Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colliers International Group Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Colliers International Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of CBRE Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) and CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 4.3% CBRE Group Inc. 0.00% 22.5% 8%

Volatility & Risk

Colliers International Group Inc.’s 1.58 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. CBRE Group Inc.’s 1.69 beta is the reason why it is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Colliers International Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, CBRE Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. CBRE Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Colliers International Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Colliers International Group Inc. and CBRE Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CBRE Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, CBRE Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $59.33, while its potential upside is 6.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.1% of Colliers International Group Inc. shares and 96.5% of CBRE Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 11% of Colliers International Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of CBRE Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colliers International Group Inc. -4.98% 1.37% 15.8% 17.07% -10.48% 31.86% CBRE Group Inc. 0.04% 1.32% 2.97% 17.02% 7.79% 32.39%

For the past year Colliers International Group Inc. has weaker performance than CBRE Group Inc.

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations. This division provides its services for various asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and mixed-use properties. Its Outsourcing & Advisory Services division offers portfolio management, transaction and project management, workplace solutions, strategic consulting, property and asset management, and other corporate real estate services, as well as lease administration and facilities management systems; and valuation and appraisal review and management, portfolio or single asset valuation, arbitration and consulting, various studies, tax appeals, and litigation support services. This segment also provides property level accounting, tenant service/relations and bidding, awarding and administering subcontracts for management and maintenance, landscaping, security, parking, capital, and tenant improvements services; and bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting services. In addition, it offers visioning, change management, and strategic consulting services; property marketing services for commercial and residential projects; and research services for owners and landlords. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. It also provides facilities management, project management, transaction management, and strategic consulting services to occupiers of real estate; and property management services comprising construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners/investors in office, industrial, and retail properties. In addition, the company provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand name primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.