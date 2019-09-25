Comparing of Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)

As Conglomerates businesses, Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Collier Creek Holdings and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Collier Creek Holdings and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 46.91% respectively. Collier Creek Holdings’s share held by insiders are 55.43%. Competitively, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has 18.91% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings’s stock price has bigger growth than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Collier Creek Holdings beats on 3 of the 3 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.