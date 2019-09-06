Comparing of Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)

As Conglomerates companies, Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.26
|40.62
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Collier Creek Holdings and Allegro Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Collier Creek Holdings and Allegro Merger Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.38%
|0.86%
|2.72%
|3.68%
|0%
|2.33%
For the past year Collier Creek Holdings was more bullish than Allegro Merger Corp.
Summary
Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Collier Creek Holdings.
