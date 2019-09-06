Comparing of Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)

As Conglomerates companies, Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Collier Creek Holdings and Allegro Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Collier Creek Holdings and Allegro Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings was more bullish than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Collier Creek Holdings.