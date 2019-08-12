Comparing of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) and Its Competitors

As Drugs – Generic company, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.83% of all Drugs – Generic’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. has 2.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.35% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -36.40% -6.30% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.50 2.61 2.63

With average target price of $25.33, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. has a potential upside of 125.36%. As a group, Drugs – Generic companies have a potential upside of 99.40%. Given Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 2.33% -16.96% -20.62% -30.96% -40.89% -36.11% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

For the past year Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend while Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.81 and has 4.38 Quick Ratio. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.51. Competitively, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s competitors are 71.40% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Dividends

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. The company also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older. The company is also developing COL-195, a hydrocodone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-172, an oxymorphone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-196, a morphine formulation to treat pain; and COL-171, a methylphenidate formulation for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.