Comparing of Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)

Both Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collectors Universe Inc. 17 2.80 N/A 0.94 22.57 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 161 0.95 N/A 17.31 8.41

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Alliance Data Systems Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Collectors Universe Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Collectors Universe Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Collectors Universe Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collectors Universe Inc. 0.00% 52.5% 24.3% Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.2% 3.2%

Risk and Volatility

Collectors Universe Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.3. Competitively, Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s beta is 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Collectors Universe Inc. Its rival Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.5 respectively. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Collectors Universe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Collectors Universe Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Collectors Universe Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 1 2 2 2.40

Competitively the average price target of Alliance Data Systems Corporation is $166.33, which is potential 18.70% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.7% of Collectors Universe Inc. shares and 98.1% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares. Collectors Universe Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, Alliance Data Systems Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collectors Universe Inc. 13.32% 16.7% 39.55% 47.55% 34.22% 85.74% Alliance Data Systems Corporation -3.01% -11.32% -14.13% -30.15% -30.55% -3.07%

For the past year Collectors Universe Inc. has 85.74% stronger performance while Alliance Data Systems Corporation has -3.07% weaker performance.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.