Comparing of Colfax Corporation (CFXA) and Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Both Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA) and Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax Corporation 124 0.86 N/A 0.52 233.17 Broadwind Energy Inc. 2 0.25 N/A -1.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Colfax Corporation and Broadwind Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Colfax Corporation and Broadwind Energy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Broadwind Energy Inc. 0.00% -41.2% -18.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Colfax Corporation shares and 40.4% of Broadwind Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, Broadwind Energy Inc. has 8.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colfax Corporation -1.93% -10.61% 6% 0% 0% 18.12% Broadwind Energy Inc. -3.54% 4.12% 27.34% -8.29% -27.16% 36.15%

For the past year Colfax Corporation has weaker performance than Broadwind Energy Inc.

Summary

Colfax Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Broadwind Energy Inc.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications. The company serves various wind energy customers, such as wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm operators, and wind farm developers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its sales force and manufacturers' representatives. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.