Comparing of Colfax Corporation (CFX) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax Corporation 28 0.90 N/A 0.71 38.82 Rockwell Automation Inc. 166 2.87 N/A 9.10 17.66

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Rockwell Automation Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Colfax Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Colfax Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Rockwell Automation Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8% Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.7% 16.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.6 beta indicates that Colfax Corporation is 60.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Rockwell Automation Inc. has a 1.4 beta and it is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Colfax Corporation are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Rockwell Automation Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Colfax Corporation and Rockwell Automation Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colfax Corporation 1 1 3 2.60 Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Colfax Corporation’s average target price is $33.4, while its potential upside is 8.44%. On the other hand, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s potential upside is 10.82% and its average target price is $182.33. Based on the results shown earlier, Rockwell Automation Inc. is looking more favorable than Colfax Corporation, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Colfax Corporation and Rockwell Automation Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.87% and 79% respectively. About 0.4% of Colfax Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Rockwell Automation Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44% Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84%

For the past year Colfax Corporation was more bullish than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc. beats Colfax Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.