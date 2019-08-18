Comparing of Colfax Corporation (CFX) and Its Competitors

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Colfax Corporation has 19.87% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.4% of Colfax Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Colfax Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.90% 0.80% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Colfax Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax Corporation N/A 27 38.82 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Colfax Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Colfax Corporation is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Colfax Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colfax Corporation 1 1 4 2.67 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.20 2.59

Colfax Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $33.5, suggesting a potential upside of 26.99%. As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 59.97%. Based on the results given earlier, Colfax Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Colfax Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Colfax Corporation has weaker performance than Colfax Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

Colfax Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Colfax Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 1.57 Quick Ratio. Colfax Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Colfax Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Colfax Corporation is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.6. In other hand, Colfax Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Colfax Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Colfax Corporation’s rivals beat Colfax Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.