Comparing of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Since Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 11.69 N/A -2.66 0.00 Xencor Inc. 36 11.37 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a 3.05 beta, while its volatility is 205.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xencor Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Xencor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Xencor Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Xencor Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 66.68% at a $33.67 average target price. On the other hand, Xencor Inc.’s potential upside is 13.06% and its average target price is $40. The data provided earlier shows that Coherus BioSciences Inc. appears more favorable than Xencor Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.45% and 86.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. was more bullish than Xencor Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Xencor Inc. beats Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.