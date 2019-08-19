Comparing of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

We will be comparing the differences between Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 17 10.93 N/A -2.66 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Volatility & Risk

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.05 beta. In other hand, OncoCyte Corporation has beta of 4.96 which is 396.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, OncoCyte Corporation which has a 12.8 Current Ratio and a 12.8 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Coherus BioSciences Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$30.2 is Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 59.96%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares and 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. About 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.