Comparing of Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) and Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC)

As Mortgage Investment companies, Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) and Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Company Inc. 6 0.14 N/A -1.94 0.00 Monroe Capital Corporation 12 3.93 N/A 0.58 20.74

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cohen & Company Inc. and Monroe Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cohen & Company Inc. and Monroe Capital Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Company Inc. 0.00% -6.1% 0% Monroe Capital Corporation 0.00% 4.5% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

Cohen & Company Inc. is 93.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.07. From a competition point of view, Monroe Capital Corporation has a 1.21 beta which is 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and Monroe Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Monroe Capital Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Monroe Capital Corporation has an average price target of $13.75, with potential upside of 20.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.9% of Monroe Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Cohen & Company Inc.’s share held by insiders are 15%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Monroe Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Company Inc. -4.2% -14.28% -31.74% -46.1% -43.99% -35.23% Monroe Capital Corporation -0.82% -0.74% -2.26% 5.4% -9.96% 26.15%

For the past year Cohen & Company Inc. had bearish trend while Monroe Capital Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Monroe Capital Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Cohen & Company Inc.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund focuses on companies with a maximum of $25 million in EBITDA per year.