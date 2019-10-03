Comparing of CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

We will be comparing the differences between CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 1 0.00 27.69M -0.36 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 2 0.00 5.15M -8.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CohBar Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CohBar Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 1,899,176,954.73% -76% -62.3% TrovaGene Inc. 273,805,093.31% -145.6% -109%

Volatility and Risk

CohBar Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.14. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc.’s beta is 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. CohBar Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TrovaGene Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8% of TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 32.85% are CohBar Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year CohBar Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than TrovaGene Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors CohBar Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.