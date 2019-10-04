Comparing of CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 1 0.00 27.69M -0.36 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 0.00 23.00M -2.44 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 1,916,395,598.31% -76% -62.3% Translate Bio Inc. 240,837,696.34% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5. Competitively, Translate Bio Inc. has 7.7 and 7.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Translate Bio Inc.

Institutional investors held 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares and 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. CohBar Inc.’s share held by insiders are 32.85%. Competitively, Translate Bio Inc. has 31.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.