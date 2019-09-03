Comparing of CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.83 N/A 5.29 1.06

Table 1 highlights CohBar Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CohBar Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Volatility and Risk

CohBar Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 0.31 beta and it is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc. has 10.2 and 10 for Current and Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CohBar Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.5% and 30.7%. Insiders owned 32.85% of CohBar Inc. shares. Comparatively, SIGA Technologies Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year CohBar Inc. was more bearish than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.