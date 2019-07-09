Comparing of CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see CohBar Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CohBar Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. is 15.5 while its Current Ratio is 15.5. Meanwhile, Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. CohBar Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.4% of CohBar Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has -28.3% weaker performance while Neon Therapeutics Inc. has 11.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors CohBar Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.