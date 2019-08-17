Comparing of CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Since CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CohBar Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CohBar Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Volatility & Risk

CohBar Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. MediciNova Inc.’s 1.18 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5. Competitively, MediciNova Inc. has 34.8 and 34.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CohBar Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CohBar Inc. and MediciNova Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, MediciNova Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 162.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of MediciNova Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance while MediciNova Inc. has 16.77% stronger performance.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.