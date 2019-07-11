Comparing of CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CohBar Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.95 beta indicates that CohBar Inc. is 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, GlycoMimetics Inc. has a 2.73 beta which is 173.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

15.5 and 15.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. Its rival GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CohBar Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given CohBar Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively GlycoMimetics Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, with potential upside of 81.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CohBar Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.4% and 0%. About 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, GlycoMimetics Inc. has 1.31% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42%

For the past year CohBar Inc. had bearish trend while GlycoMimetics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.