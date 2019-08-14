Comparing of CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

As Biotechnology businesses, CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CohBar Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CohBar Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. is 15.5 while its Current Ratio is 15.5. Meanwhile, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.2 while its Quick Ratio is 30.2. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CohBar Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CohBar Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $45, while its potential upside is 20.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CohBar Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.5% and 93.3% respectively. CohBar Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 32.85%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance while G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 29.56% stronger performance.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.