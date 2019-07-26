Comparing of Cognex Corporation (CGNX) and Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) and Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Scientific & Technical Instruments. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognex Corporation 48 8.93 N/A 1.28 35.46 Schmitt Industries Inc. 2 0.67 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cognex Corporation and Schmitt Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognex Corporation 0.00% 18.9% 16.4% Schmitt Industries Inc. 0.00% -7.8% -6.5%

Risk and Volatility

Cognex Corporation is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.95 beta. Competitively, Schmitt Industries Inc.’s beta is 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cognex Corporation is 7.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, Schmitt Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Cognex Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Schmitt Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cognex Corporation and Schmitt Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognex Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Schmitt Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$45.67 is Cognex Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 8.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cognex Corporation and Schmitt Industries Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.8% and 36.6%. 0.2% are Cognex Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 18.55% of Schmitt Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cognex Corporation -4.58% -16.75% -7.98% 0.82% -7.68% 17.48% Schmitt Industries Inc. -1.35% -5.58% -22.54% -19.71% 12.24% -21.99%

For the past year Cognex Corporation had bullish trend while Schmitt Industries Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cognex Corporation beats Schmitt Industries Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. Its products include VisionPro, a software suite that provides various vision tools for programming; displacement sensors with vision software for use in 3D application; In-Sight vision systems that perform various vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; In-Sight vision sensors; ID products, which are used for reading codes that are applied on discrete items during the manufacturing process, as well as have applications in logistics automation for package sorting and distribution; DataMan barcode readers; barcode verifiers; vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications; and barcode scanning software development kits. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. Cognex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time. This segment sells its products to end user operators, as well as manufacturers of grinding machines for automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical industries through independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Its Measurement segment provides laser and white light sensors for distance, dimensional, and area measurement for various commercial applications; laser-based micro-roughness measurement products for the semiconductor wafer, hard disk drive, and other industrial applications; laser-based surface analysis and measurement products for various scientific applications; and ultrasonic measurement products that measure the levels of liquid tanks and transmit that data through satellite to a secure Website for display. This segmentÂ’s products include distance measurement, laser displacement, and chromatic confocal sensors, as well as laser line scanners; and remote tank monitoring products. The company offers its products under the SBS, Acuity, Xact, SMS, Lasercheck, and AccuProfile trademarks. Schmitt Industries, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.