Comparing of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) and Its Peers

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is a company in the Gold industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Coeur Mining Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.28% of all Gold’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Coeur Mining Inc. has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.54% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Coeur Mining Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining Inc. 0.00% -8.40% -4.10% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Coeur Mining Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Coeur Mining Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.90 1.67 2.53

$6.01 is the consensus price target of Coeur Mining Inc., with a potential upside of 9.47%. The rivals have a potential upside of 118.86%. The research analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that Coeur Mining Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Coeur Mining Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coeur Mining Inc. -4.37% 13.86% 34.5% -8.55% -31.95% 2.91% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year Coeur Mining Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Coeur Mining Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Coeur Mining Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.36 and has 1.53 Quick Ratio. Coeur Mining Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coeur Mining Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Coeur Mining Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.94. In other hand, Coeur Mining Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.63 which is 36.71% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Coeur Mining Inc.’s peers beat Coeur Mining Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It also owns interests in the San BartolomÃ© silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its silver and gold concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States, China, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.