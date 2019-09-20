Comparing of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

This is a contrast between Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 22 3.00 N/A 1.96 11.91 ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 21 4.63 N/A 2.01 11.39

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1% ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.3% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 1.96% 3.63% 12.45% 4.23% -20.74% 10.12% ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. -1.72% 1.51% 1.6% 12.72% -7.64% 23.77%

For the past year Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds, and financial planning services. Further, it provides credit cards, wire transfers, and safe deposit boxes; access to automated teller services; and Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, lockbox, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture banking services. The company operates through seven banking offices in Bergen County, nine banking offices in Union County, three banking offices in Morris County, one office in Newark in Essex County, one office in West New York in Hudson County, one office in Princeton in Mercer County, and one office in Holmdel in Monmouth County, New Jersey, as well as a branch office in the borough of Manhattan in New York City. It serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.