Comparing of Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 13.10 N/A -0.21 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 43.39 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Codexis Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Risk and Volatility

Codexis Inc. has a -0.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Codexis Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.6. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Codexis Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Codexis Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 60.37% and an $22.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s consensus price target is $77, while its potential upside is 41.36%. Based on the data shown earlier, Codexis Inc. is looking more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Codexis Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.2% and 92.97% respectively. Insiders owned 3.9% of Codexis Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year Codexis Inc. was less bullish than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.