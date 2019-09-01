Comparing of Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 13.10 N/A -0.21 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Codexis Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.06 beta means Codexis Inc.’s volatility is 106.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.79 beta which makes it 179.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Codexis Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Codexis Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Codexis Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of Codexis Inc. is $22.5, with potential upside of 60.37%. Competitively the consensus target price of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3.25, which is potential 292.32% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Codexis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares and 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Codexis Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.