Comparing of Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Since Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 13.15 N/A -0.21 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.88 N/A 5.29 1.06

In table 1 we can see Codexis Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Volatility & Risk

Codexis Inc. has a -0.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Codexis Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, SIGA Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.2 while its Quick Ratio is 10. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Codexis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Codexis Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.2% and 30.7% respectively. Insiders held 3.9% of Codexis Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance while SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Codexis Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.