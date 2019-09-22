Comparing of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 11.91 N/A -1.49 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 47.6%. About 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.