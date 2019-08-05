Comparing of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 14.32 N/A -1.49 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 30.9. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $28, while its potential upside is 64.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 34.5%. About 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -36.67% weaker performance while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.