Comparing of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

We are comparing Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 11.81 N/A -1.49 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Volatility and Risk

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, with potential upside of 37.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares and 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.