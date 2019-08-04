Comparing of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 14.82 N/A -1.49 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.06 beta means Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 6.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 858.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.