Comparing of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.39 N/A -1.65 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 85.54 N/A -1.15 0.00

Demonstrates Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.8 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 average price target and a 57.51% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.5% and 41.6% respectively. 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.