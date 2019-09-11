Comparing of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

This is a contrast between Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 11.50 N/A -1.49 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.06 shows that Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Global Cord Blood Corporation has beta of 0.17 which is 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Global Cord Blood Corporation is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 18.2%. About 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has weaker performance than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).