Comparing of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Since Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.57 N/A -1.49 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 64.15%. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 28.34% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.