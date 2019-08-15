Comparing of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 12.83 N/A -1.49 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 5.97 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Volatility & Risk

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.06 and it happens to be 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Dermira Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Dermira Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Dermira Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.88 consensus price target and a 138.69% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Dermira Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 80.11%. Insiders owned 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, Dermira Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Dermira Inc. had bullish trend.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.