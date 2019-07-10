Comparing of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.70 N/A -1.65 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 255.13 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21 and its Quick Ratio is has 21. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 61.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.5% and 98.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.