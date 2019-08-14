Comparing of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) and Its Peers

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) is a company in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.18% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. has 85.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 21.37% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.78% 95.15% 12.76%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. N/A 63 182.02 Industry Average 386.82M 8.10B 79.28

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 3.22 2.77

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. presently has an average target price of $60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.75%. As a group, Beverages – Soft Drinks companies have a potential upside of 0.15%. Given Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 1.02% -1.93% -4.47% 0.23% -2.45% 0.82% Industry Average 2.63% 11.67% 8.80% 18.86% 31.91% 29.78%

For the past year Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. has weaker performance than Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.55 and has 1.13 Quick Ratio. Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.66 shows that Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s competitors are 14.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Dividends

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.