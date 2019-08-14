Comparing of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) and Its Peers

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) is a company in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
30.2% of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.18% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. has 85.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 21.37% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|4.78%
|95.15%
|12.76%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. and its rivals’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.
|N/A
|63
|182.02
|Industry Average
|386.82M
|8.10B
|79.28
Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. is more expensive than its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Industry Average
|1.00
|3.00
|3.22
|2.77
Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. presently has an average target price of $60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.75%. As a group, Beverages – Soft Drinks companies have a potential upside of 0.15%. Given Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.
|1.02%
|-1.93%
|-4.47%
|0.23%
|-2.45%
|0.82%
|Industry Average
|2.63%
|11.67%
|8.80%
|18.86%
|31.91%
|29.78%
For the past year Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. has weaker performance than Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals.
Liquidity
Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.55 and has 1.13 Quick Ratio. Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 0.66 shows that Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s competitors are 14.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.
Dividends
Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.
