Comparing of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) and T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) and T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics Inc. 1 226.27 N/A -0.48 0.00 T2 Biosystems Inc. 2 4.54 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Co-Diagnostics Inc. and T2 Biosystems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -430.9% -204.9% T2 Biosystems Inc. 0.00% -325.8% -76.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Co-Diagnostics Inc. are 16.5 and 16.5 respectively. Its competitor T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Co-Diagnostics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than T2 Biosystems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Co-Diagnostics Inc. and T2 Biosystems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 T2 Biosystems Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 76.99% and an $2 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of T2 Biosystems Inc. is $8.1, which is potential 912.50% upside. Based on the results given earlier, T2 Biosystems Inc. is looking more favorable than Co-Diagnostics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.6% of Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.6% of T2 Biosystems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 40.37%. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Co-Diagnostics Inc. -5.19% 58.81% 28.32% -42.86% -63.11% -14.09% T2 Biosystems Inc. -63.35% -65.09% -76.4% -82.6% -89.9% -80.4%

For the past year Co-Diagnostics Inc. has stronger performance than T2 Biosystems Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Co-Diagnostics Inc. beats T2 Biosystems Inc.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also sells diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company develops DNA-based testing platform, for the detection of disease, genetic disorders, and other conditions. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for sepsis, Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel for the detection of candida species in human whole blood specimens. In addition, it is developing T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria; and T2Plex, an integrated instrument for hemostasis applications, as well as T2HemoStat panel, a panel of diagnostic tests that can provide data across the hemostasis spectrum, including measurements of fibrinogen, platelet activity, and clot lysis. The company has collaboration agreement with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a novel diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness; and Allergan Sales, LLC for the direct detection diagnostic test panel that adds additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate and testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.