Comparing of CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources Corporation 9 0.76 N/A 0.84 9.81 Rattler Midstream LP 19 9.17 N/A 0.58 31.97

In table 1 we can see CNX Resources Corporation and Rattler Midstream LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Rattler Midstream LP has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CNX Resources Corporation. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. CNX Resources Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CNX Resources Corporation and Rattler Midstream LP’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2% Rattler Midstream LP 0.00% 13.7% 12.5%

Liquidity

CNX Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Rattler Midstream LP which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Rattler Midstream LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CNX Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered CNX Resources Corporation and Rattler Midstream LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67

On the other hand, Rattler Midstream LP’s potential upside is 21.69% and its average price target is $22.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CNX Resources Corporation and Rattler Midstream LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 32.6%. Insiders held 1.4% of CNX Resources Corporation shares. Comparatively, Rattler Midstream LP has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNX Resources Corporation 13.85% 13.69% -4.42% -39.25% -48.11% -28.02% Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year CNX Resources Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Rattler Midstream LP.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Rattler Midstream LP beats CNX Resources Corporation.

