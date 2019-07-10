Comparing of CNOOC Limited (CEO) and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Both CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNOOC Limited 171 0.00 N/A 17.29 9.90 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 13 0.74 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CNOOC Limited and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CNOOC Limited and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNOOC Limited 0.00% 13.4% 8.1% Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -5.6%

Risk & Volatility

CNOOC Limited has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CNOOC Limited. Its rival Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. CNOOC Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for CNOOC Limited and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNOOC Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s consensus price target is $17.17, while its potential upside is 49.43%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.9% of CNOOC Limited shares and 99.44% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNOOC Limited -1.36% -8.4% 1.01% -0.12% -4.93% 12.29% Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. -0.7% -14.13% -5.6% -20.52% -43.82% 23.86%

For the past year CNOOC Limited has weaker performance than Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Summary

CNOOC Limited beats on 6 of the 9 factors Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land-based drilling rigs. Its Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic and nitrogen fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas and the Appalachian region. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. also manufactures and sells pipe handling components and related technology to drilling contractors in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.