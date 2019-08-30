Comparing of CNOOC Limited (CEO) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT)

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNOOC Limited 170 0.00 N/A 17.17 9.63 ECA Marcellus Trust I 2 3.22 N/A 0.32 5.33

Demonstrates CNOOC Limited and ECA Marcellus Trust I earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. ECA Marcellus Trust I appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CNOOC Limited. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CNOOC Limited’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNOOC Limited 0.00% 13.4% 8.1% ECA Marcellus Trust I 0.00% 11.8% 11.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.09 shows that CNOOC Limited is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, ECA Marcellus Trust I has beta of 1.67 which is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CNOOC Limited and ECA Marcellus Trust I are owned by institutional investors at 2% and 3.1% respectively. Competitively, 66.86% are ECA Marcellus Trust I’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNOOC Limited -1.12% -5.03% -7.77% 0.12% -0.65% 8.45% ECA Marcellus Trust I -0.58% -2.3% -10.53% -5.03% -12.82% 14.86%

For the past year CNOOC Limited has weaker performance than ECA Marcellus Trust I

Summary

CNOOC Limited beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 8 of the 10 factors.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing horizontal natural gas wells producing from the Marcellus Shale formation located in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and 52 horizontal natural gas development wells drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation covering approximately 9,300 acres held by ECA in Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the development wells. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.