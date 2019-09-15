Comparing of CNOOC Limited (CEO) and Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) and Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNOOC Limited 168 0.00 N/A 17.17 9.63 Antero Resources Corporation 6 0.26 N/A 1.87 2.47

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CNOOC Limited and Antero Resources Corporation. Antero Resources Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CNOOC Limited. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. CNOOC Limited’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Antero Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CNOOC Limited and Antero Resources Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNOOC Limited 0.00% 13.4% 8.1% Antero Resources Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

CNOOC Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Competitively, Antero Resources Corporation’s beta is 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CNOOC Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Antero Resources Corporation are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. CNOOC Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Antero Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for CNOOC Limited and Antero Resources Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNOOC Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Antero Resources Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively the consensus price target of Antero Resources Corporation is $9.75, which is potential 170.08% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CNOOC Limited and Antero Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2% and 93.6% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 7.3% of Antero Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNOOC Limited -1.12% -5.03% -7.77% 0.12% -0.65% 8.45% Antero Resources Corporation -6.3% -14.47% -35.34% -56.34% -77.36% -50.91%

For the past year CNOOC Limited has 8.45% stronger performance while Antero Resources Corporation has -50.91% weaker performance.

Summary

CNOOC Limited beats Antero Resources Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 616,000 net acres of oil and gas properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Antero Resources Corporation is a subsidiary of Antero Resources Investment LLC.