Comparing of CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) and Its Peers

We are comparing CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Farm & Construction Machinery companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.06% of CNH Industrial N.V.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.22% of all Farm & Construction Machinery’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.94% of CNH Industrial N.V. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.73% of all Farm & Construction Machinery companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CNH Industrial N.V. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNH Industrial N.V. 9,692,223,330.01% 22.90% 2.50% Industry Average 2.50% 16.29% 5.28%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares CNH Industrial N.V. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CNH Industrial N.V. 972.13M 10 12.24 Industry Average 296.36M 11.88B 37.96

CNH Industrial N.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio CNH Industrial N.V. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for CNH Industrial N.V. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNH Industrial N.V. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.25 2.67 3.17 2.56

With average price target of $11.33, CNH Industrial N.V. has a potential upside of 11.85%. As a group, Farm & Construction Machinery companies have a potential upside of 43.54%. Given CNH Industrial N.V.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CNH Industrial N.V. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CNH Industrial N.V. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNH Industrial N.V. -5.87% -2.32% -6.3% -0.98% -12.69% 9.77% Industry Average 0.97% 4.58% 8.12% 10.90% 14.35% 17.57%

For the past year CNH Industrial N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.36 shows that CNH Industrial N.V. is 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CNH Industrial N.V.’s rivals are 30.08% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.30 beta.

Dividends

CNH Industrial N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. It also offers specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other uses; engines, transmissions, and axles for its vehicles. The Agricultural Equipment segment provides farm machinery and implements, including two-wheel and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment. This segment offers its products under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH Agriculture, Steyr, and Miller brand names. The Construction Equipment segment offers excavators, crawler dozers, graders, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and telehandlers, under the New Holland Construction and Case Construction brand names. The Commercial Vehicles segment provides light, medium, and heavy vehicles for the transportation and distribution of goods under the Iveco brand name; commuter buses and touring coaches under the Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus brand names; quarry and mining equipment under the Iveco Astra name; and firefighting vehicles under the Magirus brand name, as well as vehicles for civil defense and peace-keeping missions under the Iveco Defence Vehicles brand name. The Powertrain segment offers propulsion and transmission systems and axles for on-and off-road applications, as well as engines for marine application and power generation through the FPT Industrial brand. The Financial Services segment provides and administers retail financing to customers for the purchase or lease of new and used industrial equipment or vehicles, and other equipment; and wholesale financing, which consists primarily of floor plan financing to CNH Industrial dealers. CNH Industrial N.V. is based in London, the United Kingdom.