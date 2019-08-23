Comparing of CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) and Its Competitors

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) is a company in the Credit Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.8% of CNFinance Holdings Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.72% of CNFinance Holdings Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CNFinance Holdings Limited and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance Holdings Limited 0.00% 29.00% 4.20% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting CNFinance Holdings Limited and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance Holdings Limited N/A 6 3.39 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

CNFinance Holdings Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for CNFinance Holdings Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 3.53 2.64

The peers have a potential upside of 104.04%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CNFinance Holdings Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNFinance Holdings Limited 0% 0.9% -7.44% -15.41% 0% 1.64% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year CNFinance Holdings Limited was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

CNFinance Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CNFinance Holdings Limited’s competitors beat CNFinance Holdings Limited on 7 of the 6 factors.