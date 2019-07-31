Comparing of CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial Corporation 27 3.37 N/A 2.37 11.41 Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 16 3.98 N/A 1.31 12.28

Demonstrates CNB Financial Corporation and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CNB Financial Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CNB Financial Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

CNB Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.81 and its 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s 14.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for CNB Financial Corporation and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CNB Financial Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 8.32% and an $31 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CNB Financial Corporation and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.1% and 53.9%. CNB Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.8% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNB Financial Corporation -5.1% 0.41% 0.48% 2.08% -7.66% 17.6% Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -3.08% 2.55% -2.25% -2.25% -18.43% 8.51%

For the past year CNB Financial Corporation was more bullish than Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CNB Financial Corporation beats Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The companyÂ’s principal products and services comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiaries, maintains investments in debt and equity securities; provides credit life and disability insurance products; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured and secured loans that are primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated 32 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; 9 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in central Ohio; and 1 loan production office in Buffalo, New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.