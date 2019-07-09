Comparing of CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) and Its Rivals

We are comparing CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CNB Financial Corporation has 44.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 46.60% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand CNB Financial Corporation has 3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has CNB Financial Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 15.81% 8.99% 0.90%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing CNB Financial Corporation and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial Corporation N/A 26 11.41 Industry Average 43.72M 276.58M 22.44

CNB Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for CNB Financial Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 1.00 2.58

With consensus target price of $31, CNB Financial Corporation has a potential upside of 13.14%. The potential upside of the competitors is 73.43%. Given CNB Financial Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CNB Financial Corporation is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CNB Financial Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNB Financial Corporation -5.1% 0.41% 0.48% 2.08% -7.66% 17.6% Industry Average 2.48% 4.18% 6.13% 6.19% 11.03% 12.05%

For the past year CNB Financial Corporation was more bullish than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.81 shows that CNB Financial Corporation is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CNB Financial Corporation’s peers’ beta is 0.68 which is 32.11% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CNB Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CNB Financial Corporation’s peers beat on 4 of the 5 factors CNB Financial Corporation.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The companyÂ’s principal products and services comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiaries, maintains investments in debt and equity securities; provides credit life and disability insurance products; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured and secured loans that are primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated 32 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; 9 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in central Ohio; and 1 loan production office in Buffalo, New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.