Comparing of CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

We will be comparing the differences between CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial Corporation 26 3.32 N/A 2.37 11.41 Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 11 2.66 N/A 0.90 12.28

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CNB Financial Corporation and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CNB Financial Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. CNB Financial Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3%

Risk & Volatility

CNB Financial Corporation’s current beta is 0.81 and it happens to be 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CNB Financial Corporation and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CNB Financial Corporation has a 13.80% upside potential and a consensus price target of $31.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.1% of CNB Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.2% of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CNB Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNB Financial Corporation -5.1% 0.41% 0.48% 2.08% -7.66% 17.6% Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. -4.48% -2.64% -6.1% -16.63% -33.05% 4.82%

For the past year CNB Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors CNB Financial Corporation beats Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The companyÂ’s principal products and services comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiaries, maintains investments in debt and equity securities; provides credit life and disability insurance products; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured and secured loans that are primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated 32 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; 9 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in central Ohio; and 1 loan production office in Buffalo, New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.